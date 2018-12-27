The Vadodara Police on Wednesday issued a notification banning the consumption of alcohol, “indecent behaviour” and rash driving ahead of the New Year celebrations in the city, The Indian Express reported. The notification, issued by Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gahlaut, said that “anti-social elements” organised various kinds of parties “under the pretext of celebrations for December 31”.

“During such parties, the celebrations include consumption of intoxicating drinks, indulging in indecent behaviour or posture,” the notification said. “Such kind of celebrations have an adverse effect on children and the ‘susanskari’ [well-cultured] society.”

The order will come into effect from the midnight of December 30 and will remain in place till January 2. Violators will be punished under Section 131 of the Gujarat Police Act, which provides for a fine or a jail sentence up to three months.

The order also banned the use of loudspeakers in public spaces after 10 pm. All event organisers will be required to seek police permission and will have to install closed-circuit television cameras inside the premises of any party venue.

“So far, we have permitted seven organisers,” Gahlaut said. “To keep a check, we will deploy 1,000 police personnel, including more than 150 female police personnel, across the city. We will also use 200 breath-analysers on these days.”

The notification also advised citizens against “obscene celebrations and vulgar displays”, The Times Of India reported. Gahlaut said the notification did not prohibit people from wearing clothes of their choice. “We have stated that only indecent behaviour or postures and show of skin in obscene manner won’t be allowed,” Gahlaut said. “The idea is to maintain decency on city roads and at party venues to avoid trouble or conflict among people.”

The Gujarat Police have also launched a statewide crackdown on liquor parties during New Year celebrations, with the state police chief directing all district superintendents of police and range inspector generals to ensure there is no smuggling of alcohol in their areas, The Hindu reported. The police have also deployed special squads at border check-posts to keep a check on alcohol smuggling. The state has stringent prohibition laws.