Israel’s legislature, the Knesset, voted on Wednesday night to dissolve the current parliament and scheduled elections for April 9, AP reported. The Knesset voted in favour of dissolving with 102 votes against two.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had announced that he was disbanding his coalition, leading to elections six months ahead of schedule.

Minister Yariv Levin praised the government’s achievements, including the relocation of the United States Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, CNN reported. “I wish to mention the Jewish Nation-State Law, one of the most important laws ever enacted by Knesset Yisrael; a foundation for the existence of the State of Israel and its character as the national home of the Jewish people,” Levin said.

Opposition leader Tzipi Livni of the Zionist Union Party said this was “a time of emergency for the State of Israel”. “Israel needs a [dramatic change]...” she said.

Opinion polls have suggested that Netanyahu’s nationalist Likud Party will win re-election. Netanyahu, however, faces three corruption cases and the country’s attorney general is expected to decide the next step.

Earlier this month, Israeli Police had recommended indicting him and his wife Sara Netanyahu on charges of bribery, fraud, breach of trust and other offences in a case involving the country’s largest telecommunications company Bezeq Group.