A parliamentary panel on Thursday called private airline IndiGo the “worst performing” carrier for consumers, PTI reported. Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien, who heads the Standing Committee on Tourism, Culture, Road, Shipping and Aviation, said the panel had taken a strong note of the fact that during the festive season, some airlines, including IndiGo, were overcharging passengers.

“Our committee is very clear that the worst performing airline for consumers is IndiGo,” O’Brien said. “All 30 members agreed on this. IndiGo has not responded despite many complaints.”

The legislator said everyone on the panel was “disgusted” with the way private airlines were operating, “but more so with IndiGo”. “It is discourteous. The airline is very rigid, IndiGo even charges for one or two kg overweight [check-in luggage], this has not been taken very well and the committee is looking into the matter seriously,” he said.

The committee has recommended that airlines cannot charge more than 50% of basic fare as cancellation charges. Tax and fuel surcharge collected should be refunded to passengers, he added. “Air India has best luggage policy...the maximum luggage limit prescribed by the airlines, except Air India, should be enhanced,” he said.