The Goods and Services Tax department on Thursday said it had attached bank accounts of Telugu actor Mahesh Babu to recover service tax dues from him, PTI reported.

According to a press release issued by the Hyderabad GST Commissionerate, Babu had not paid service tax for 2007-’08 for renumeration he received as brand ambassador, for advertising and promoting products.

The GST Commissionerate said the total tax due from him was Rs 18.5 lakh. The GST department has attached his accounts in Axis Bank and ICICI Bank to recover Rs 73.5 lakh, which includes the tax, interest and penalty. The department has reportedly recovered about Rs 42 lakh from Axis Bank, while ICICI bank will pay the amount on Friday, The Hindu reported.

The actor will not be able to operate his bank accounts until the dues are settled. Babu has not yet responded.