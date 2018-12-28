Indian benchmark indices were trading nearly 1% higher on Friday amid mixed cues from other Asian markets. At 12.15 pm, the Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex was trading 345 points higher at 36,153.04 points, while the National Stock Exchange Nifty 50 was trading at 10,885, higher by 105 points.

Sun Pharma was the top gainer on both Sensex and Nifty, gaining nearly 3%. Besides Sun Pharma, stocks of Yes Bank, HDFC Bank, Tata Motors and State Bank of India were performing well. On Nifty, Indian Oil Corporation, Zee Entertainment, UPL and Titan were among the top gainers. The stocks of NTPC were performing poorly on Sensex as well as Nifty.

“State election, global cues and crude oil price movement have kept the market busy,” Rahul Mishra, AVP (derivatives), Emkay Global Financial Services, told NDTV. “However, market has seen good recovery since Nifty hit the month’s low on state election result day.”

Asian stocks gained on Friday after the Wall Street ended a day of volatile trade on a positive note. Shanghai SE was trading nearly eight points higher, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng surged 10 points. Nikkei 225 ended 62 points lower, while Taiwan TSEC ended nearly 0.9% higher.