The Apollo Hospitals group in Chennai on Friday petitioned the A Arumughaswamy Commission to set up a medical board of 21 experts from across the world to examine the treatment provided to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa during her stay in the medical facility in 2016. Jayalalithaa died on December 5, 2016, after more than two months in the hospital.

The commission, which was set up in September 2017, is investigating the circumstances leading to the former chief minister’s death. In its affidavit, Apollo Hospitals claimed that errors have crept into the depositions of doctors recorded by a typist for the panel, The Times of India reported.

For instance, “intubation” was spelled as “incubation” while “enterococcus bacteria” was recorded as “endocarditis bacteria”, the group claimed. The hospital said such errors would be “fatal” to the panel’s findings.

A bill the hospital submitted to the commission earlier this month revealed that the former chief minister’s treatment cost Rs 6.86 crore, of which Rs 44 lakh is still due.

Apollo Hospitals said that while the state government has allowed a team of four doctors to assist the panel, the team is yet to be constituted.