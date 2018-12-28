The big news: Centre approves plan to send astronauts to space by 2022, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Death penalty introduced for aggravated assault of minors, and Madhya Pradesh said ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ has not been banned.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Union Cabinet allocates Rs 10,000 crore to send three astronauts into space by 2022 under Gaganyaan mission: If it succeeds, India will become the fourth nation, after Russia, the United States and China, to launch a manned space mission.
- Cabinet amends POCSO Act, introduces death penalty for aggravated assault on children: The Cabinet also cleared amendments to protect children from assault during natural calamities, and from being given hormonal substances to speed up growth.
- No ban on ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’, reports are misleading, says Madhya Pradesh: Randeep Singh Surjewala said ‘fake propaganda’ by the BJP will not desist his party from questioning the Modi government on various matters.
- Israeli author Amos Oz dies at 79: Much of his work, both fiction and non fiction, explored kibbutz life and picked apart his characters’ often complex relationship with modern politics.
- CBI inquiry in Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case was ‘preconceived and premeditated’, says trial court judge: Special CBI court judge SJ Sharma accused the agency of ‘creating evidence’ and ‘placin witnesses’ in the chargesheet.
- Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad accuses police of holding him captive in Mumbai hotel: Earlier in the day, Azad had announced that his organisation would conduct a rally in the city’s Worli area on Saturday despite not receiving police permission.
- Sky over New York City turns bright blue for a while after explosion at power plant: The New York Police Department said that the colour, caused by a brief electrical fire, was not the result of any ‘extraterrestrial activity’.
- Union Cabinet approves setting up of a new regulatory body for Indian medicine: The new organisation, which seeks to replace the Central Council for Indian Medicine, will ensure transparency, the government added.
- Centre is ready for Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, says Rajnath Singh: The Union home minister told the Lok Sabha that governor Satya Pal Malik had no option but to opt for President’s Rule in the state.
- PM Modi announces Rs 4,500 crore financial assistance for Bhutan’s five-year plan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the announcement after meeting his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering in New Delhi.