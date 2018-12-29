A fire broke out at a building under construction, located near the Kamala Mills compound, in Mumbai on Saturday morning, The Indian Express reported. Five fire engines were sent to the spot to douse the flames, which reportedly broke out on the eighth floor.

No casualties or injuries were reported. More details are awaited.

The fire came exactly a year after a blaze in Kamala Mills compound killed 14 people and injured several others. The fire broke out at the 1 Above restaurant past midnight on December 29 and then spread to other eateries – Mojo’s Bistro and London Taxi Gastropub.