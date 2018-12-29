At least four suspected militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday morning.

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Hanjan village on Saturday based on specific information about militants there, PTI reported, citing an Army official. The search operation turned into a gunfight after the militants opened fire, the official added.

Though there has been no official confirmation on the encounter, some reports claimed the militants belonged to the Jaish-e-Muhammad outfit.

Officials said they recovered several arms and ammunitions from the site.

Meanwhile, at least 11 people were injured in clashes that erupted between local residents and security forces near the encounter site. “Ten were hit by pellets and they were being treated at the facility while one with head injury, most probably caused by a stone, was referred to SMHS hospital in Srinagar for further treatment,” a health official told The Greater Kashmir.

The youths reportedly pelted stones at the security forces soon after hearing about the gunfight with militants. The forces retaliated with tear gas and pellets.

Internet services have been suspended in the area as a precautionary gesture, according to The Hindu.