Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday accused the Congress of failing to fulfill its promise of waiving farm loans in Karnataka. Modi was addressing an election campaign rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

“The Congress government promised to waive farmers’ loans across the country,” Modi said. “The promise was to waive loans worth Rs 6 lakh crore, but the loan exempted amounts to just Rs 60,000 crore. But Comptroller and Auditor General report data indicates that 35 lakh beneficiaries were not farmers nor did they have farm loans or were eligible as beneficiaries.”

Modi also released a commemorative postal stamp featuring the local Rajbhar community icon Raja Suheldev.

He praised the BJP administration in Uttar Pradesh for focusing on healthcare and medical education. “Several important steps have being taken to transform Purvanchal into a big medical hub and to strengthen the small industries of Uttar Pradesh,” Modi said.

He is scheduled to address a rally in his constituency of Varanasi.