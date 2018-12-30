Noted Bengali filmmaker Mrinal Sen died of age-related ailments at his house in Kolkata’s Bhawanipore on Sunday morning, ABP Ananda reported. He was 95 and is survived by his son Kunal. His wife Gita Sen died in 2017.

Mrinal Sen was born in 1923 in the town of Faridpur, now in Bangladesh, and finished his schooling there. He studied physics in Kolkata and was involved with the cultural wing of the Communist Party of India during his student days. He left Kolkata for a while to work as a medical representative, but returned to begin his film career as an audio technician in a movie studio.

Sen, who was honoured with the Padma Bhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, produced critically acclaimed films such as Bhuvan Shome, Mrigayaa, Padatik and Akash Kusum. His movies focused on social realities, bringing to the screen political unrest of the times. Along with his contemporaries Satyajit Ray and Ritwik Ghatak, Sen is considered one of the greatest Bengali fimmakers.

Dadasaheb Phalke awardee film maker Mrinal Sen passed away at the age of 95 at his residence today. — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2018

A number of noted personalities from the worlds of films and politics paid tribute to Sen.

Saddened at the passing away of Mrinal Sen. A great loss to the film industry. My condolences to his family — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 30, 2018

At the end of the year receiving news like demise of the legend Mrinal Sen saddens and shocks us. Mrinal jethu gave a new perspective to Indian Cinema.Its a huge loss for all of us.May his soul rest in peace. — Prosenjit Chatterjee (@prosenjitbumba) December 30, 2018

Mrinal Sen’s passing away is a big loss not only to Cinema but to the world of Culture & India's civilisational values. Mrinal da radicalised Cinematography by his people-centric humanistic narrative. Deepest condolences. https://t.co/SXkwr5NQKf — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) December 30, 2018

T 3043 - Mrinal Sen no more .. a most amiable, distinguished creative cinematic mind , contemporary of Satyajit Ray and Rithik Ghatak.. I did my first ever voice over in his film BHUVAN SHOME .. prayers and condolences 🙏🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 30, 2018

The passing of noted filmmaker and Padma Bhushan, Mr. #MrinalSen marks the end of an era. A Dada Sahib Phalke Awardee, his extraordinary storytelling made his films defining pieces of cinema. A great loss to the Indian film fraternity. My condolences to the family. — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) December 30, 2018

Saddened by the demise of veteran filmmaker #MrinalSen.



From Bhuvan Shome to Mrigayaa, his films were beautiful depictions of social realities on the silver screen.



His passing away is the end of an era, and an irreparable loss for the Indian film industry. — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) December 30, 2018

One of the doyens of cinema #mrinalsen passed away. It was our good fortune that we could get shabana azmi to his residence this year and present him with the Filmfare lifetime achievement award. The magic of #khandhar #akalersandhney #kharij #ekdinpratidin #calcutta71 lingers pic.twitter.com/8vcUiGqLxm — J (@jiteshpillaai) December 30, 2018