Suspected Maoists in Bihar’s Aurangabad town killed one person and set 10 vehicles on fire Saturday night, PTI reported. The suspected Maoists attacked Sudi Bigaha village and killed a man identified as 55-year-old Narendra Singh, said Superintendent of Police Satya Prakash. Singh was one of the uncles of Bharatiya Janata Party legislator Rajan Kumar Singh.

Satya Prakash said the suspected Maoists also set on fire the house of Dhananjay Singh, who worked with the Deo Police Station.

The Central Reserve Police Force’s 153 battalion, which is stationed nearby, reached the village around 10 pm along with police officers and fired 50 rounds, forcing the suspected Maoists to retreat, the Hindustan Times quoted Satya Prakash as saying. No one was injured in the firing.

The police official said the Maoists’ target was Rajan Kumar Singh’s contractor business in the area and the attack was executed by the rebel outfit’s commanders Sandeep Yadav, Vivek Yadav and Sanjit Yadav with the help of 25 to 30 guerillas. The attack may have been prompted by the recent arrests of a few senior Maoist leaders and the Enforcement Directorate’s decision to seize Sandeep Yadav’s property, Satya Prakash added.

Suspected Maoists had killed Rajan Kumar Singh cousin Ajit Kumar Singh in March 2013, the police officer said.