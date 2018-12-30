At least four rifles were discovered to be missing from the residence of Congress legislator and former minister Muzaffar Parray in Srinagar’s Jawahar Nagar area on Sunday, reports said. Inspector General of Police (Kashmir Range) SP Pani has confirmed the incident, the Greater Kashmir reported.

The police have filed a case and sounded an alert in Srinagar as suspected militants may be responsible, ANI reported. Security forces have set up checkpoints on the Srinagar-Baramulla highway at Parimpora and are thoroughly checking vehicles travelling to North Kashmir, reported Kashmir Reader.

In September, a special police officer fled with seven rifles and a licensed pistol from the residence of Peoples Democratic Party leader Aijaz Mir in the same locality.

A few weeks later, the officer, Aadil Bashir, appeared in a picture along with a group of Hizbul Mujahideen militants. They posed with the weapons in the photograph.