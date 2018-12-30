A woman was allegedly beaten up, disrobed and forced to run around her village naked for resisting sexual harassers in Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi district on Saturday, PTI reported. Some villagers also shot videos of the alleged incident.

Circle Officer Yadavendra Yadav said one of the four people who committed the crime has been arrested. “The incident took place in a village in Gopiganj area of the district on Saturday, when a woman from the weavers’ community objected to being harassed by one Lal Chandra Yadav,” he claimed. “Yadav along with his three accomplices forcibly entered her house and badly beat her up. They stripped off her clothes and made to run in the village. Some villagers shot the incident and its video subsequently went viral.”

Yadavavendra Yadav said the woman is now under treatment at a hospital, and a case has been registered against all the accused.