The vice chancellor of Purvanchal University in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur district has claimed that the media distorted his statement asking students to commit murder if they get into a fight, the Hindustan Times reported on Monday. Raja Ram Yadav claimed the statement was intended at motivating students and boosting their confidence. Governor Ram Naik has reportedly sought an explanation from him.

A video of Yadav’s speech, which went viral on social media, showed him telling students at a college event in Ghazipur: “If you are a student of Purvanchal University, don’t come to me crying. If you get into a fight with someone, beat up that person. If possible murder him, we will take care of things after that.”

The purported speech was recorded a day before violence broke out in Ghazipur district, in which a police constable was killed.

Defending his statement later, Yadav said: “I tried to inculcate zeal and encouraged them [students] towards their goals. Fighting for one’s right, if he is correct, is not wrong. He should not pull back.”

“The lecture was presented out of context,” he said, according to PTI. “I meant to say that students should shed disappointment and sadness and become brave and self-reliant.”

He added: “I am firm on my stand. I will keep filling fresh zeal in the students to make them brave in order that they can deal with the odds and work hard for achieving their goals.”

#WATCH Purvanchal University Vice-Chancellor Raja Ram Yadav at a seminar in the University in Ghazipur: If you’re a student of this University, never come crying to me. If you ever get into a fight, beat them, if possible murder them, we’ll take care of it later. (29.12.18) pic.twitter.com/omFqXN55z9 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 30, 2018

Yadav had made the initial remarks to the students of Satyadev Degree College and Ram Manohar Lohia Degree College in Ghazipur, The Telegraph reported. He “is known to have links” with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, and had taken the initiative to start the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Institute in Purvanchal University, the newspaper added.

After his remarks went viral, Uttar Pradesh minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Siddharth Nath Singh said Yadav has no right to continue as the vice chancellor, ANI reported. “He should teach students the way of peace but he’s doing ‘gunda raj’,” Singh said. “The vice chancellor of such mentality has no right to stay in his position. I hope the deputy chief minister will take appropriate action.”

Congress leader Shailendra Singh said a vice chancellor should not make such comments, the Hindustan Times reported. “What lesson does he want to give to the students by making such a statement,” he asked.

“This is a highly objectionable comment,” said Samajwadi Party spokesperson Manoj Rai Dhupchandi. “The Purvanchal vice chancellor is motivating students to get into hooliganism.” He also demanded action against Yadav.