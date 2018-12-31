Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia inaugurated the Lajpat Nagar to Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 section of the Delhi metro’s Pink Line on Monday morning. Passenger services on the 9.7 km-long section will begin on Monday at 4 pm, PTI reported.

“With this record sixth metro flag off this year, the total metro network in the city is now 327 km,” Puri tweeted.

“I feel utmost pleasure and pride to flag off Lajpat Nagar to Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 section of Pink line of Delhi metro, with Hon’ble Union Minister Hardeep Puri,” Sisodia tweeted. “Delhi metro had six inaugurations in 2018. I congratulate the engineers of Delhi Metro for their marvellous work.”

The Lajpat Nagar-Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 corridor has five stations, namely, Lajpat Nagar, Vinobapuri, Ashram, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Mayur Vihar Phase-I and Mayur Vihar Pocket-1. The first three stations are underground, while the other two are elevated.

Mayur Vihar Phase-I is the interchange station on this line, while the Hazrat Nizamuddin station will have dedicated entry and exit points to the Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station and Sarai Kale Khan Inter State Bus Terminus, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said.

With the inauguration of the Lajpat Nagar-Mayur Vihar Pocket-I line, only a 1.4-km stretch between Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 and Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake stations remains to be linked on the 59 km-long Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar Pink Line.