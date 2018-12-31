The toll in the storm that struck Philippines on Saturday rose to 68 on Monday, according to AFP. Tropical storm Usman triggered floods and landslides, displacing over 40,000 people across the nation, while around 17 people have been reported missing, according to the civil defence office.

Around 57 people died in the Bicol region while 11 were killed in the central island of Samar. “I am afraid this [death toll] will still go up because there are a lot of areas we still have to clear,” said Bicol Civil Defence Director Claudio Yucot. The storm has displaced at least 17,000 people in the Bicol region, which is in the southern part of the Philippines’ main Luzon island, according to Bloomberg.

Search and rescue operations are under way, while teams are clearing some roads and bridges that were blocked by landslides and floods, Al Jazeera reported. Thousands of passengers were stranded at seaports, airports and bus terminals as inter-island trips were cancelled due to the storm.

The weather department said the storm has been downgraded to a low-pressure system, but rain may still trigger floods and landslides.

In September, at least 64 people died after Typhoon Mangkhut hit northern Philippines and swept through China and Hong Kong.