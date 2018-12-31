Three persons were killed after a fire broke out at a snacks factory in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district on Monday, ANI reported. At least seven workers are feared trapped inside the factory in Chaknooran area. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Ten other workers were injured in the blaze that broke out on Monday morning and were admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment, Dainik Bhaskar reported. The workers found themselves trapped inside the factory after its gates were closed following the fire. Local residents informed the district authorities, and firefighters reached the site as soon as they were informed. The fire was brought under control in around two hours.

A forensic team also arrived at the site and lifted samples for further police investigation.