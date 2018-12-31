At least 103 boys at a shelter home in Bengaluru run by the Karnataka women and child welfare department fell ill on Monday after eating breakfast, PTI reported.

The children were taken to a hospital after they started vomiting and complaining of stomach ache. “We are waiting for the lab report on the food sample sent for tests,” said KS Prakash, the health officer for Bengaluru urban district. Prakash told the Hindustan Times that one boy discovered a lizard in his food and induced himself to vomit out what he had eaten. On seeing this, five other children also threw up.

The boys were taken to the Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health. They will be discharged soon, said a doctor.

“I have urged the authorities to investigate the matter and ascertain who was responsible for the incident and to bring those found guilty to book,” Bengaluru Deputy Commisioner BM Vijayshankar said in a statement.

This incident came a couple of weeks after at least 16 people died after eating a poisoned religious offering at a temple in the state’s Chamarajanagar district.