Actor Prakash Raj announced on Tuesday that he will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as an independent candidate. He said he will announce the details of the constituency “soon”.

“With [your] support, I will be contesting in the coming parliament elections as an Independent candidate,” he wrote on Twitter. “Ab ki baar janatha ki sarkar [It’s time for people’s government],” he added, playing on the Bharatiya Janata Party’s 2014 slogan of “Ab ki baar Modi sarkar”.

HAPPY NEW YEAR TO EVERYONE..a new beginning .. more responsibility.. with UR support I will be contesting in the coming parliament elections as an INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE. Details of the constituency soon. Ab ki baar Janatha ki SARKAR #citizensvoice #justasking in parliament too.. — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) December 31, 2018

Raj has been a vocal critic of the Modi government for several months now. Last year, he had posted several tweets with the hashtag #justasking, in which he was critical of the government, the demonetisation move, censorship and moral policing. The actor had criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “silence” on journalist Gauri Lankesh’s death and had claimed the Bharatiya Janata Party “is like cancer”.