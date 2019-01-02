Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interview to ANI on New Year’s Day has received some ridicule on Twitter, with the Congress leading the charge by calling it a “monologue” and several users pointing out how he made the conversation about himself.

In his interview, Modi had spoken on a range of topics, from farm loan waivers and surgical strikes to the Opposition alliance for the national elections and the Ram temple matter. Key among Modi’s remarks were his reference to the Congress’s farm loan waivers as a “lollipop”, and the remark that a Ram temple ordinance is not possible before the Supreme Court judgement in the case. He also said one surgical strike will not “change” Pakistan, and called the Opposition alliance merely a coalition against him.

The Congress hit back, summarising the prime minister’s interview as “I, Me, Mine, Myself”. It also listed 10 questions for the prime minister, seeking answers on promises on jobs and black money and policies such as demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax.

The interview elicited a fairly negative response on Twitter, with many users mocking or criticising it while some offered unqualified praise. Those who criticised the interview felt that Modi’s answers were old and common, that the questions put to him had been vetted beforehand. Some said he was finally being “forced” to do interviews to improve his image.

Several users mocked Modi, implying that the prime minister was both asking and answering the questions, or that the interviewer sought to help Modi. Twitter users who liked the interview, on the other hand, offered fulsome praise, asserting that the prime minister answered all questions put to him by the Opposition. Some even compared him to legendary historical figures, making their tweets unintentionally funny.

Here are some reactions following the interview:

Has any one counted exactly how many times the word 'मैं' occurs in this historic #Modi2019Interview ? — Mrinal Pande (@MrinalPande1) January 1, 2019

Questions have become a bit better but answers are the same old Mann ki Baat.



Script writer needs to write better stories. And the interviewer needs to be trained to ask counter questions. #Modi2019Interview — Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) January 1, 2019

When I saw #Modi2019Interview I thought finally Nirav Modi gave an interview. — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) January 1, 2019

#modi2019interview Qs undeniably pre-vetted. She’s been allowed to play Devil’s (not Doval’s) Advocate as BJP realises they need PM to answer issues being discussed in the street. But Answers are mostly what he has been saying during campaign speeches, with some updating. https://t.co/yB2eLPUw45 — K. C. Singh (@ambkcsingh) January 1, 2019

Loved the A&Q series of Narendra Modi and ANI. Narendra Modi first gave written answers and ANI formed the questions accordingly — Joy (@Joydas) January 1, 2019

Yet another scripted interview by Modi to Smita Prakash. Still remember the time when path-breaking journalist Rajdeep Sardesai almost grilled Sonia Gandhi with burning questions like saas-bahu, kitchen, dinner, cooking. #Modi2019Interview #PMToANIpic.twitter.com/NQK3YF7TKG — Sir Jadeja (@SirJadeja) January 1, 2019

Is there any value for human lives since 2014 in our country?#Modi2019Interview#ModiMadeDisaster https://t.co/md0o0gIbrs — moin naz (@moin_naz) January 1, 2019

#PMtoANI "I was given a Mandate in 2014 to work for India for 5yrs... Mandate was not to win 2019 Election.."

Very brave of PM to say this, not many politician can say this.#Modi2019Interview — Mihir Jha ✍️ (@MihirkJha) January 1, 2019

Narendra Modi answered all the questions from Rafale to Ram Mandir to Sabarimala issue even after this some people will say that it was fixed and propaganda interview or else they will not get salary from Italian Ma-beta Jodi. #Modi2019Interview — Akshay (@AkshayKatariyaa) January 1, 2019

Point is NOT how good or bad was #Modi2019Interview...The real story is how Modi is being forced to sit for these 'interviews' now

Even the PM's massive PR machinery realises that years of silence / one sided tweets / Mann Ki Baat lectures / long-winded speeches...haven't worked — Akash Banerjee (@akashbanerjee) January 1, 2019

Some of the best partnerships -



1. Sehwag & Sachin

2. Ganguly & Dravid

3. Smita Prakash & Modi



Watch at 1:15 to enjoy the partnership moment when anchor Smita Prakash completes Modi's sentence when he stumbles a little 😂 #Modi2019Interview



pic.twitter.com/uh3b2DUhtf — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) January 1, 2019