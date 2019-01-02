Sabarimala: Two women below 50 enter temple to offer prayers, shrine reopens after purification
The women had entered the Ayyappa temple early on Wednesday with police protection.
Two women in their 40s entered the Ayyappa temple in Kerala on Wednesday to offer prayers. Massive protests had prevented dozens of women from entering the shrine until now despite the Supreme Court allowing the entry of women of menstruating age in September.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan confirmed the entry of the women and said police were given orders to provide “all possible protection to any woman who wants to enter the temple”.
Live updates
11.39 am: The Ayyappa temple reopens after purification rituals.
11.37 am: Kerala Director General of Police Lokanath Behera says it is the responsibility of police to give protection to those who visit the temple. “Verifying the age and other details is not our responsibility,” he says, according to ANI.
9.46 am: Communist Party of India (Marxist) Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan says the chief priest of the temple has challenged the Supreme Court order by closing the temple for purification.
9.38 am: The Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala shuts for purification rituals after the entry of women, reports ANI.
9.25 am: Travancore Devaswom Board President A Padmakumar says he had no information about the two women offering prayers at the temple, reports PTI. He says Devaswom board officials have asked to review CCTV footage to verify the women’s claims.
9.17 am: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan confirms that two women entered the shrine. “We had issued standing orders to police to provide all possible protection to any woman who wants to enter the temple,” he says, according to ANI.
9.10 am: Bindu, a native of Kozhikode, says they offered prayers from the VIP lounge and did not climb the 18 sacred steps to the shrine, reports Mathrubhumi News. She says the police did not attempt to send them back.
9 am: Two women in their 40s enter the Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala around 3.45 am on Wednesday to offer prayers. The women, Bindu and Kanaka Durga, were accompanied by police personnel. They had attempted to enter the temple on December 24 as well, but had failed to do so.
This was the first time women offered prayers at the hill shrine after the Supreme Court allowed the entry of women of menstruating age into the temple.