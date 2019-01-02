A former two-time MLA from Bihar allegedly shot a 45-year-old woman in the head at a New Year’s party in a farmhouse in New Delhi late on Monday. Raju Kumar Singh, a politician with multiple cases against him, is absconding along with his driver, police said, according to The Indian Express. He was an MLA when he was in the Janata Dal (United) but had reportedly joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2015.

The woman, Archana Gupta, is in hospital in a critical condition.

Singh, whose hometown is Muzaffarpur in Bihar, is an influential businessman, the police said. He has five other cases registered against him, including two under the Arms Act and another for attempt to murder, they said. The police added that they recovered two rifles and 800 bullets from the farmhouse, ANI reported.

The farmhouse is owned by Singh’s mother, and he lives there with his two brothers and their families, DNA reported. Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) RP Upadhyay said a first information report has been registered against the MLA for attempt to murder and destruction of evidence, based on a complaint filed by Vikas Gupta, the woman’s husband.

Vikas Gupta, in his complaint, alleged that Singh fired two to three rounds around midnight. Following this, he saw his wife collapse, and realised that she was bleeding. Subsequently, Archana Gupta was brought to a private hospital in Vasant Kunj, where she is under treatment.