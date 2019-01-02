Former Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Arun Shourie and Yashwant Sinha and lawyer Prashant Bhushan on Wednesday filed a review petition in the Supreme Court challenging its judgement refusing a Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry into the Rafale defence deal between India and France. The top court had on December 14 dismissed a bunch of public interest litigations seeking an investigation into the deal.

In the review plea, the petitioners alleged that the judgement “relied upon patently incorrect claims made by the government in an unsigned note given in a sealed cover”, PTI reported. It also sought a hearing in open court.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi had said that the Supreme Court judgement cited a report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India that did not exist. Following this, the Centre asked the Supreme Court to make a correction in two sentences of the judgement in which it had refused to order an investigation into the Rafale defence agreement.

The Congress has accused the government of overpaying for the fighter aircraft and claimed that the deal has benefited businessman Anil Ambani. Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s allegations were bolstered by former French President Francois Hollande’s claim in September that the Indian government had proposed the name of Ambani’s Reliance Defence for the offset obligations in the deal. The Congress has demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee investigation into the deal, a demand the government has rejected.