A mob protesting a Rashtriya Janata Dal leader’s death in Bihar allegedly lynched two people, including a 14-year-old boy, on Wednesday in Nalanda district’s Maghra village, PTI reported. The lader, Indal Paswan, was shot dead in Nalanda district on Tuesday night.

The police have arrested three people so far, NDTV reported.

According to the police, unidentified people shot dead Paswan, a member of the party’s Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes cell, when he was on his bike near the village. Paswan’s body and his vehicle were recovered on Wednesday morning during a search by his family members after he failed to return home.

Soon after police recovered his bullet-ridden body, Paswan’s supporters gathered and shouted slogans against a local resident, Chunni Lal, accusing him of killing Paswan, PTI reported, quoting unidentified officials. The mob allegedly brutally assaulted Lal’s associates.

“The irate villagers thrashed [the 14-year-old] and one Santu Malakaar (40) with bricks and sticks resulting the death of the minor at the spot,” Nalanda Superintendent of Police Sudhir Kumar Podika told The Times of India. Malakaar succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.