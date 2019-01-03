At least one person died and seven were reported missing after a boat capsized in the Mahanadi river in Odisha’s Kendrapara district on Wednesday, PTI reported. The boat was carrying around 30 people, including several children, the Hindustan Times reported.

“The boat capsized near the confluence point of the river and sea [the Bay of Bengal],” said Kendrapara superintendent of police Niti Shekhar.

An unidentified official told PTI that rescue operations are likely to be affected due to darkness and low temperatures.

The group on the boat were picnicking at the Light House at Hukitola to celebrate the New Year, PTI reported.