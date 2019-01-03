The Congress-led Chhattisgarh government on Wednesday appointed controversial former Bastar Inspector General of Police SRP Kalluri as the head of the Economic Offences Wing and the Anti-Corruption Bureau in state capital Raipur.

Kalluri had been transferred out of Bastar in February 2017 after a mob attack on activist and scholar Bela Bhatia. He was posted in the training department in the police headquarters. A month later, he was sent notices for indiscipline after he attended an event where a police officer said human rights activists should be crushed on the roads.

A leaked internal memo of the Central Bureau of Investigation showed that the agency suspected Kalluri’s involvement in alleged police-led arson in three Adivasi villages in 2011. Kalluri was then the senior superintendent of police in Dantewada and has been named as the officer responsible for the encounter which saw over 300 homes being burnt in Tadmetla. Three men were killed and three women were raped in Tadmetla, Morpalli and Timmapuram in Dantewada during his tenure.

However, these details did not feature in the agency’s final report.

The National Human Rights Commission has in the past sent Kalluri notices for a hearing into the several cases of alleged human rights violation against him. However, he has avoided both the hearings, citing personal reasons.

The Congress government led by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was widely expected to investigate Kalluri’s track record of alleged human rights violations. Instead, the current posting appears to reward the controversial officer.

State Home Minister Tamradhwaj, when asked about the appointment, refused to comment.

“Ask the chief minister,” he said. “The order of the transfer file has come from his office.”

Scroll.in has sent questions to the Chief Minister’s Office through his advisors. This story will be updated when a response comes.