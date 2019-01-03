The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear on January 8 the Bharatiya Janata Party’s petition against a Calcutta High judgement that had upheld a West Bengal government order disallowing the party’s “rath yatras” in the state. The matter was mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice SK Kaul, PTI reported.

On December 21, a division bench of the Calcutta High Court had set aside an earlier judgement by a single bench that allowed the party to hold the rallies, after the state government moved an appeal challenging the single bench’s order. While the BJP had challenged the order, the Supreme Court on December 24 had refused an urgent hearing.

The Trinamool Congress-led government on December 15 had denied permission for the rallies, citing intelligence reports that allegedly warned of possible communal violence in areas where the BJP planned to hold the events. But the BJP in its plea had argued that the state government could not withhold its fundamental right of holding a peaceful rally based on conjectures.

The rallies are expected to cover all the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state before the General Elections later this year.