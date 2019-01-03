Officials of the Income Tax Department on Thursday searched the houses of Kannada actors Puneeth Rajkumar, Shivrajkumar, Yash, Sudeep, and producers, including Rockline Venkatesh, on Thursday, The News Minute reported.

“We are conducting searches on many members of the Kannada film industry,” an unidentified official department said. “The searches are happening in as many as 25 locations in Bengaluru.” Teams comprising around 200 officials were involved in the searches, according to PTI.

The searches began around 6.30 am on Thursday across locations in Bengaluru. The Income Tax Department is reportedly examining transactions made by the producers and actors. The reason behind the searches are not yet clear.

— ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2019

Puneet Rajkumar and Shivrajkumar are the sons of veteran Kannada actor Rajkumar. Rockline Venkatesh is an actor and producer of over 25 films, including Salman Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

CR Manohar is a Member of Legislative Council and producer of Kannada film The Villain. Tax officials also searched the house of Vijay Kiragandhur, who produced KGF: Chapter 1, which starred actor Yash, reported The New Indian Express.

I-T Department searches Saravana Bhavan, Grand Sweets

The Income Tax Department searched five popular food chains in Tamil Nadu, including the Saravana Bhavan group. Searches were conducted at 32 locations of Saravana Bhavan, Anjappar group, Grand Sweets and Hot Breads in Chennai.

“We have information that these groups have been indulging in large scale tax evasion over the last several years. Only after investigation at these places, we would be able to assess,” an unidentified official told NDTV.

Department officials added that a team of over 100 sleuths was conducting searches at the houses and offices of the directors of these food chains.

Saravana Bhavan, founded by P Rajagopal, has outlets in 20 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Australia. The Anjappar group has 70 outlets, including a few outside the country. Bakery chain Hot Breads has branches in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry.