Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took on the Congress, saying the country should be wary of the Opposition party because of its alleged role in the 1984 anti-Sikh violence, PTI reported.

Modi addressed a rally in Gurdaspur after inaugurating the 106th edition of the Indian Science Congress at Lovely Professional University in Jalandhar. His address was part of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s plan to conduct 100 rallies across the country before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Hindustan Times reported.

On December 31, former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar surrendered at the Karkardooma court in Delhi, two weeks after being convicted in a 1984 anti-Sikh violence case. He has been sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, promoting enmity between groups, and defiling public property. The violence against Sikhs broke out in early November 1984 following the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards.

Modi alleged that the Congress was rewarding those who were accused in the anti-Sikh violence. “On one family’s direction, the files of those involved in the riots were put under wraps, but the National Democratic Alliance dug out these and set up a special investigation team,” he added.

The prime minister also accused the Punjab and Karnataka governments of deceiving the state with the promise of a farm loan waiver. The Congress is in power in Punjab while it is part of the ruling coalition in the southern state.

Modi praised his administration for its “historic decision” to build the Kartarpur Corridor. In November, New Delhi and Islamabad laid the foundation stone for the project that will connect Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab with the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in the Kartarpur area of Pakistan’s Narowal district. Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, died in Kartarpur in 1539.