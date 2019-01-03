Advocate Harvinder Singh Phoolka on Thursday announced his resignation from the Aam Aadmi Party. Phoolka, a petitioner in 1984 anti-Sikh violence cases, said he quit the party despite a request from Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal.

“I will brief the media tomorrow [Friday] at 4 pm at the Press Club in New Delhi to explain my decision to leave the party and my future plan,” he tweeted.

In July, the advocate had threatened to quit the party if it allied with the Congress, saying such a move would absolve the “alleged perpetrators of the 1984 anti-Sikh violence”, Hindustan Times reported. “I shall be the first person to quit the Aam Aadmi Party if and when it joins hands with the Congress [either] in a direct or indirect manner,” Phoolka had then said.

Phoolka joined the AAP in January 2014 and lost the Lok Sabha elections that year from Ludhiana.