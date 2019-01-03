Cylone Pabuk will arrive at the Andaman and Nicobar islands on Friday, bringing heavy rainfall at several places, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Weather department officials have warned fishermen against going out to the Andaman Sea till Monday. “Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 km per hour and gusting to 60 km per hour is likely to commence over Andaman Sea along and off south Myanmar and Thailand coast from January 4,” the department said.

The storm is over the South China Sea at present and will head towards Myanmar after crossing the Andaman and Nicobar islands, the Met department added.

Meanwhile, tourists and local people in Thailand have left the islands off the country’s south-east coast to get out of the way of the approaching storm, BBC reported.