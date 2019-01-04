Seven people were killed when a portion of a factory collapsed under the impact of an LPG cylinder blast in the building in West Delhi’s Sudarshan Park on Thursday, PTI reported quoting police. A few more people are feared trapped under the debris. The fire department received a call about the incident around 8.48 pm on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Monika Bhardwaj, who confirmed the deaths, said there were at least 18 people in the building at the time of the incident, reported Hindustan Times. “We have to check how it was operating out of a residential colony,” Bhardwaj said.

Local residents, however, said there were around 25 people in the building. The factory is a double storey building in Moti Nagar where ceiling fans are painted, NDTV reported.

An unidentified police official said around 15 people were rescued and shifted to Acharya Bhikshu hospital. Of them, seven died and four people, who were in a critical condition, have been shifted to Safdarjung hospital. A few more people are feared trapped under the debris.

Manish Sehgal, a local resident, told the Hindustan Times that he had pulled out the factory’s owner, Ankit Gupta, from the debris. “He too was badly injured,” said Sehgal.

Delhi: Latest visuals from Sudarshan Park in Moti Nagar, where part of a factory collapsed claiming lives of 7 people y'day. 8 persons are admitted to hospital. Rescue operation was closed till morning; NDRF said "there is no possibility of anyone being repressed in the building" pic.twitter.com/FyRiGb5U1e — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2019

Chief Fire Officer of Delhi Fire Services, Atul Garg, said rescue operations were hampered on Thursday night as it was dark and fire officials had to arrange for a generator to continue the rescue operations. The National Disaster Response Force is assisting the Fire Service in rescue operations.

Bhardwaj said a case has been registered against the owner of the factory under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the matter is under investigation.