Congress leader Ajay Maken on Friday said he has resigned as Delhi party president. Maken, in a tweet, thanked Congress President Rahul Gandhi and party workers for supporting him.

“Since 2015 Assembly elections, as the chief of Delhi Congress unit, I have received support from Congress party workers, the media covering the party and [Congress] President Rahul Gandhi,” he said. “It was not easy to step down in difficult circumstances. I thank you all for everything.”

Maken had met Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday evening to submit his resignation, which Gandhi has accepted, reported the Hindustan Times.

Maken was appointed Delhi Assembly speaker in 2004. He replaced MS Gill as the minister for sports and youth affairs in 2011.

All India Congress Committee Delhi in-charge PC Chacko told Hindustan Times that Maken had resigned in September but the party had asked him to continue. “Now, he was again asked if he wanted to continue or be relieved of the responsibilities,” Chacko said. “He insisted on being relieved. So, Congress president Rahul Gandhi has accepted his resignation and we are now looking for his replacement.”

In September, the Congress had denied reports that claimed Maken had resigned from his post because of health problems.