The Haryana Police have arrested a man and his mother from Bhiwani for allegedly buying a minor girl for Rs 2 lakh and illegally confining her, the Hindustan Times reported on Friday.

The girl, who is believed to be 15 years old, is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hisar for injuries she suffered while trying to escape from the house where she was confined by jumping from the first floor of the house, The Tribune reported. Child Welfare Committee chairperson Subhash Jindal said the girl was brought to Bhiwani from Odisha two months ago.

Bhiwani women’s police station Station House Officer Nanhi Devi said the girl told police that her uncle had brought her to Haryana under the pretext of visiting a relative, but sold her to Sandeep and his mother Shakuntala for Rs 2 lakh a few months ago.

The girl alleged that Sandeep forcefully married her at a local temple and since then have kept her confined at his house in Bhiwani. She also alleged that Sandeep had been sexually assaulting her for the past two months.

Police arrested Sandeep and his mother Shakuntala based on the girl’s statement and booked them under sections of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Virender Singh said the girl’s family has been informed and a family member would be arriving on Saturday. Singh said they will proceed with the case after the girl’s family provides documents to prove her age.