Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday demanded an investigation against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for corruption and “weakening national security” by giving the Rafale contract to “his friend” Anil Ambani.

Gandhi cited a report published by The Economic Times on Friday on Swedish telecom company Ericsson filing a second contempt petition in the Supreme Court against Ambani, demanding that he be detained and barred from overseas travel till he ensures Rs 550 crore payment owed to the company.

“In addition to corruption, the PM should be investigated for weakening national security by giving the Rafale contract to his friend and international debt master, Anil Ambani,” Gandhi tweeted.

Ambani’s Reliance Communication and Ericsson have been locked in a legal battle over the repayment of Rs 500 crore. Reliance Communication had previously blamed the Department of Telecommunications for creating hurdles in its attempt to sell spectrum to Reliance Jio, and claimed that this prevented it from paying Ericsson.

The Congress has repeatedly accused the Centre of signing an overpriced deal and helping Ambani’s Reliance Defence Ltd, which had no prior experience in the sector before landing a contract with Dassault Aviation that manufactures Rafale fighter jets. In October 2017, the two defence firms laid the foundation stone for a facility near Nagpur in Maharashtra to manufacture aerospace components.

The Supreme Court in December dismissed several pleas that demanded an investigation into the government’s deal to buy 36 Rafale fighter jets, but the Congress has now demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee look into the deal.