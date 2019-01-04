The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Friday named its district secretary Poondi Kalaivanan as the party’s candidate for the bye-election for the Thiruvarur Assembly seat in Tamil Nadu, The News Minute reported. The bye-election, which was necessitated after the death of party patriarch M Karunanidhi in August 2018, is scheduled for January 28.

Karunanidhi’s son and DMK President MK Stalin said Kalaivanan had the support of the party as well as its allies.

TTV Dhinakaran’s Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam named S Kamaraj as its candidate from Thiruvarur. The ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam is expected to announce its pick on Saturday.

Candidates for the bye-election need to file their nominations by January 10. Votes will be counted on January 31.

DMK members, including Principal Secretary TR Baalu and the party’s Legislative Assembly whip R Chakrapani, had earlier requested Stalin to contest the seat. But Stalin, who currently represents Kolathur constituency, had refused to be the party’s candidate.