Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday criticised the sensationalism of news and asked journalists to refrain from it, PTI reported. “I believe that sensationalism of news is an insult to journalism,” he said.

Speaking at the Ramnath Goenka Awards ceremony in New Delhi, Singh added that Goenka, the founder of The Indian Express, would never have allowed sensationalism during his time at the newspaper.

“I think media acts as a mirror to the government,” Singh said. “But that mirror should not be painted with any colour as it can pose a question mark on its credibility.”

Singh highlighted the dangers and challenges of fake news and paid journalism. “I have seen in many instances where people report stories just to get ahead of the competition even if they are not based on facts,” he said.

The minister also spoke about establishing better ties between the media and the government. “It’s okay if there is no friendship between the media and the government, but there should be no discord between them,” he said.

Scroll.in’s Mridula Chari was named one of the winners of the Ramnath Goenka awards in the “on-the-spot reporting” category.

