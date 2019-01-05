Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday threatened Bharatiya Janata Party workers after they attempted to block his convoy in Kakinada. “If you try to mess [with me], you’ll be finished,” ANI quoted him as saying.

The Telugu Desam Party chief was on his way to an event in East Godavari district when BJP workers attempted to block his vehicle, The News Minute reported. In a video, Naidu is seen stepping out of his vehicle and is heard asking the BJP workers: “Why are you behaving like this? What do the BJP people want? You have no right to be in the state. Do you have any shame? You should all be ashamed because of what your leader Narendra Modi has done. If you try to mess with me, you will be finished. What has your Narendra Modi done for the state?”

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu after his convoy was blocked by BJP leaders in Kakinada y'day: If you try to mess, you'll be finished. The public won't leave you if you go out & say his (PM Modi) name. Be careful. BJP leaders should feel ashamed for supporting Modi in Andhra. pic.twitter.com/arNZBt4OUc — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2019

When a BJP worker responds to Naidu remarks, he cuts her off saying: “The public will not leave you if you go out and say his [Modi] name. Be careful...He ruined the state. Do you have any commitment to the state?”

While addressing a public meeting in Guntur on Friday, Naidu said Modi had betrayed Andhra Pradesh, reported NDTV. Naidu said the prime minister had reneged on his commitments to the state after the bifurcation.

The Andhra Pradesh chief minister’s comments came days after Modi, during a video-conference with BJP workers on Wednesday, accused the Telugu Desam Party and Naidu of corruption. Modi had claimed that Andhra Pradesh was looking for a change as people were angry with the present political leadership.