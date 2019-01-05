Six children and a bus driver were killed when their vehicle fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district on Saturday, PTI reported. Sirmaur Deputy Commissioner Lalit Jain said 14 children were injured and have been admitted to a local hospital, reported Hindustan Times.

The accident took place in Sangrah town around 8.30 am on Saturday. The bus was taking children to the DAV School when the accident occurred. Superintendent of Police (Sirmaur) Rohit Malpani confirmed that six students and the bus driver died in the accident.

The condition of some of the children admitted in the hospital is said to be critical.