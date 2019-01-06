In pictures: Heavy snowfall cuts off Kashmir Valley from rest of the country
The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, the Srinagar-Leh National Highway and Bandipora-Gurez road have been closed.
The Kashmir Valley received heavy snowfall on Saturday as a cold wave gripped the state. On Sunday morning, the minimum temperature in state Capital Srinagar was minus 1.2 degrees Celsius, one degree below normal. In Leh, the temperature dropped to minus 10 degrees Celsius, two degrees below Saturday’s minimum.
Heavy snowfall also cut off the Kashmir Valley from the rest of the country on Saturday, the Hindustan Times reported. The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed and flight operations were suspended. A spokesperson of the traffic control room in Srinagar said the Srinagar-Leh National Highway and Bandipora-Gurez road have also been closed.
Srinagar recorded 10 inches of snowfall till 8.30 am on Saturday, Greater Kashmir reported. The regional meteorological department has predicted snowfall for another 24 hours at least. Qazigund recorded 11-inch snowfall, Kokernag 3-inch snow, Pahalgam 16-inch and Kupwara 17-inch, an unidentified official added.