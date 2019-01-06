The Kashmir Valley received heavy snowfall on Saturday as a cold wave gripped the state. On Sunday morning, the minimum temperature in state Capital Srinagar was minus 1.2 degrees Celsius, one degree below normal. In Leh, the temperature dropped to minus 10 degrees Celsius, two degrees below Saturday’s minimum.

Heavy snowfall also cut off the Kashmir Valley from the rest of the country on Saturday, the Hindustan Times reported. The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed and flight operations were suspended. A spokesperson of the traffic control room in Srinagar said the Srinagar-Leh National Highway and Bandipora-Gurez road have also been closed.

Srinagar recorded 10 inches of snowfall till 8.30 am on Saturday, Greater Kashmir reported. The regional meteorological department has predicted snowfall for another 24 hours at least. Qazigund recorded 11-inch snowfall, Kokernag 3-inch snow, Pahalgam 16-inch and Kupwara 17-inch, an unidentified official added.

Here are some pictures of snowfall in the Kashmir Valley:

Vehicles ply on a snow-covered street after fresh snowfall in Srinagar on Saturday. (Photo credit: IANS)

A shopkeeper cleans the snow in front of his shop as women walk past him in Lal Chowk, Srinagar, on Saturday. (Photo credit: PTI)

People build a snowman after heavy snowfall in Srinagar on Saturday. (Photo credit: PTI)

Kashmiri residents walk on a road after snowfall in Srinagar on Saturday. (Photo credit: AFP)

Snow-covered houses and houseboats in Srinagar on Saturday. (Photo credit: AFP)

Trucks left stranded on the Jammu-Srinagar highway on Saturday. (Photo credit: IANS)

Kashmiri youths play with snow on the shores of Dal Lake after snowfall in Srinagar on Saturday. (Photo credit: AFP)