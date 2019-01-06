The India Meteorological Department announced that cyclonic storm Pabuk is expected to cross the Andaman and Nicobar Islands by Sunday night and predicted heavy rainfall and wind. In a statement, the weather department predicted gale winds reaching 60-70 km per hour and reaching 80 km per hour over the Andaman Sea on Sunday evening.

An unidentified Home Ministry official said the Centre has sounded an “orange” alert for the islands, PTI reported. The warning means that people should “be prepared” as there is an increased likelihood of bad or extreme weather, which may disrupt road and air travel and threaten life and property.

The weather department predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at most places in the islands on Sunday and heavy rainfall at isolated places on Monday. The storm is then expected to gradually decrease and move north-eastwards towards the Myanmar coast.

The weather department has advised that all fishing operations in the Andaman Sea and the adjoining Bay of Bengal be suspended till Monday. “Fishermen are advised not to venture into the Andaman Sea and the adjoining southeast and east-central Bay of Bengal during the same period,” it said.

The storm is expected to cause minor damage to loose and unsecured structures and ruin ripe paddy crops and banana trees, it added.

Cyclone Pabuk hit Thailand on Friday, killing one fisherman. Another was reported missing. The storm had forced over 30,000 people into evacuation shelters.