Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday said the government will soon make it mandatory for people to link their Aadhaar with driving licences, PTI reported.

“We are soon going to bring a law which will make it mandatory to link Aadhaar with driving licence,” he said. Prasad was speaking at the ongoing Indian Science Congress at Lovely Professional University in Punjab’s Phagwara.

The minister for law, electronics and information technology said that linking Aadhaar with driving licences would prevent guilty individuals from escaping the scene of an accident and then procuring duplicate licences.

“However, with the Aadhaar linkage you can change your name but you cannot change your biometrics, neither iris nor fingerprints,” said Prasad. “So, the moment you go in for a duplicate licence, the system will say this person already has a driving licence and should not be given a new one.”

Prasad said that obtaining a driver’s licence has largely been an unorganised process over the years, NDTV reported. The government is in the process of setting up better equipped driver training schools and a more efficient system to obtain a driving licence, he added.