The Central Bureau of Investigation has alleged that the main acccused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home case coerced girls to dance to vulgar songs and have sexual intercourse with guests. Brajesh Thakur is lodged in a high-security prison in Punjab at present.

At least 34 inmates were allegedly drugged and raped, according to law-enforcement agencies. The agency filed the chargesheet in the case in a special court in Patna on December 19, the Hindustan Times reported on Monday.

“Those refusing to entertain the guests were offered only ‘roti’ and salt at night, while those who danced were given good food,” the CBI said in the 73-page document, which names 21 accused. The agency has listed 101 people, including 33 alleged victimes, as witnesses.

According to the chargesheet, Thakur owned the shelter home run by non-governmental organisation Seva Sankalp Evam Vikas Samiti. He allegedly used to assault the girls when they refused to have sexual intercourse with guests. “Ravi Kumar Roshan and Mamu often assisted Thakur in the course of making girls dance in front of guests and raping them,” the chargesheet alleged.

Roshan, a child protection officer under suspension, also allegedly assaulted the inmates. The CBI has also named Child Welfare Committee Chairperson Dilip Kumar Verma and member Vikash Kumar. Social Welfare Department Assistant Director Rosy Rani, who was in charge of inspecting the shelters, has been accused of turning a blind eye to the incidents of alleged abuse. The CBI has also charged a doctor, identified as Pramila, for not reporting the matter and for allegedly giving abortion pills to the inmates.

Meanwhile, child rights activist and advocate KD Mishra asked why the CBI had let off officials from the social welfare department and its directorate. “Why did the officers not report the matter even as they were aware of it since the beginning of 2018?” he asked.

The alleged sexual exploitation came to light in April after Mumbai’s Tata Institute of Social Sciences submitted an audit report of 110 shelter homes in the state. The audit had been ordered by the state government, which filed a first information report against 11 people, including Thakur, on May 31.