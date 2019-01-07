The benchmark indices began the week with gains on Monday, aided by global markets and continued buying of stocks by investors. A good performance from banking, auto, metal and fast moving consumer goods stocks also helped the markets, Mint reported.

At 1.30 pm, the Sensex was up 252.44 points at 35,947.54, while the National Stock Exchange’s Nifty 50 was up 71.30 points at 10,798.65. The Sensex had risen to over 36,000 points earlier in the day.

Tata Motors and Axis Bank were the top gaining stocks on both the indices. The other companies whose stocks rose the most on the Nifty 50 were Bharti Infratel, Titan and Maruti Suzuki. On the Sensex, the other stocks in the top five were Maruti Suzuki, NTPC and Tata Consultancy Services.

Dr Reddy’s lost the most on the Nifty 50, followed by Bajaj Auto, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Coal India and Indian Oil Corporation. On the Sensex, the top losing stocks were Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, Coal India, Bajaj Finance and State Bank of India.

The rupee rose to a five-month high of 69.36 against the dollar in early trade, against the previous close of 69.73. At 1.50 pm, the currency was at 69.72 against the dollar.