Members of some Assam-based organisations that oppose the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill protested in the nude in Tinsukia and also near the Parliament in Delhi on Monday. The group had members of the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti among others, reported Outlook.

Protestors on Monday observed “Black Day” in several parts of Assam against the bill, carrying black flags and burning replicas of the draft legislation, PTI reported. They also burned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in effigy. They protested against a remark by state Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who had said on Sunday that if the bill is not passed, “we will be surrendering to Jinnah’s policy”. He had claimed he was not referring to any particular community.

The All Assam Students’ Union and the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti alleged that Sarma was trying to polarise the electorate ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Protests had broken out in parts of Assam on Saturday as well against the proposed amendments.

The Bill seeks to amend the Citizenship Act of 1955 in order to grant citizenship to Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan if they have lived in India for six years, even if they do not possess the necessary documents. On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said in Silchar that his government was working to ensure the law gets passed in Parliament.

Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti leader Akhil Gogoi praised the protestors who opposed the bill in the nude. “I salute these men to stage the highest form of protest in the democratic way,” Outlook quoted Gogoi as saying. “This is the time we stand united for the cause of our land and rights.”

Police personnel detained the protestors, Northeast Now reported.

The North East Students’ Organisation, an umbrella body of all major students’ bodies of the North East, called for an 11-hour strike on Tuesday to protest against the bill. Other protestors have also announced an indefinite economic blockade from Tuesday to protest the controversial law, Time8 reported.

The Asom Gana Parishad, an ally of the BJP in Assam, on Monday announced its decision to withdraw from its alliance over differences on the Bill.

Meanwhile, a Joint Parliamentary Committee on Monday submitted its report on the Citizenship Bill in the Lok Sabha.