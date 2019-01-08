The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the West Bengal government, asking it to respond to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s appeal against a Calcutta High Court order restraining the party from conducting its rath yatras in the state, Bar and Bench reported.

A bench headed by Justice SK Kaul also asked the BJP state unit to submit a revised plan for its “Save Democracy” rallies that the Trinamool Congress-led state government can consider, PTI reported. The court posted the matter for hearing on January 15.

On December 21, a division bench of the High Court set aside an earlier judgement by a single bench that allowed the party to hold the rallies, which are expected to cover all the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state.

BJP President Amit Shah was initially scheduled to launch the statewide programme at a public rally in Cooch Behar on December 7. The BJP moved the High Court after the state government did not respond to its requests for permission. The court asked the state government and the BJP leadership to discuss the matter, but the government refused permission. The BJP then moved the High Court with a fresh plea.

On December 15, the Trinamool Congress-led government refused permission citingintelligence reports that allegedly warned of possible communal violence in areas where the saffron party planned to hold the events. The BJP argued in its petition that the state government cannot withhold its fundamental right to hold a peaceful rally on the basis of conjectures.