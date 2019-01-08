A suspected militant was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama on Tuesday, PTI reported.

Unidentified officials said security personnel had retaliated after a group of militants opened fire on an Army patrolling party in the Zahidpora area.

The deceased was identified as Irfan Ahmad Rather from Rajpora, Greater Kashmir reported. The local daily reported clashes between security forces and residents after the gunfight.

Security forces have seized arms and ammunition from the site and have cordoned off the area to look for other suspects.