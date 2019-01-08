The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday announced the creation of the 33rd district named Kallakurichi. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami told the state Assembly that the decision was made based on long-pending requests for a separate district to ensure better governance, The News Minute reported.

The chief minister said C Ve Shanmugam, the law minister and the MLA from Ulundurpet assembly constituency in Villupuram district, had requested the government to create the district for the benefit of the local residents.

Palaniswami said an Indian Administrative Services officer will be appointed to oversee the formation of the district which will have four Assembly constituencies and one parliamentary constituency.

The newly formed region is renowned for its rice production.