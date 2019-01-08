The Congress on Tuesday appointed transgender rights activist Apsara Reddy the national general secretary of its women’s wing. This makes her the first transgender person to be appointed a party office-bearer.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi welcomed her into the All India Mahila Congress. “Her dynamic personality will be an asset for us,” Congress MP Sushmita Dev said on Twitter.

Reddy, a journalist, has had stints with the Bharatiya Janata Party and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. The development comes ahead of the Lok Sabha elections scheduled to be held later this year.